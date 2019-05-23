How to watch the SpaceX launch

On Thursday at 10:30pm ET, SpaceX plans to launch its first wave of 60 Starlink satellites into orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket with the goal of creating a network of thousands of satellites to deliver a global internet connection from space. You can watch a stream of the launch below.
Our thought bubble, from Axios space reporter Miriam Kramer: This launch is a big deal for SpaceX. It will mark a proof of concept for the company's satellite internet ambitions, and if it works, it could vault them ahead of other companies vying to build out "mega-constellations" to provide internet coverage from space, including OneWeb and Amazon.
- Rocket type: Falcon 9
- Mission name: Starlink-1
- Cargo: 60 Starlink communications satellites
- Crew: None
- Launch spot: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida
- Landing type: Drone ship in the Atlantic
What they're saying: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted this month that 6 more launches of 60 satellites are needed to provide minor internet coverage and 12 more are needed for moderate overage.
- He also said about Starlink-1, "Much will likely go wrong on 1st mission."
The big picture: The launch was originally scheduled for May 15, and was then delayed to May 16 before being postponed again for a week in order to "to update satellite software and triple-check everything again," the company tweeted last Thursday.
Yes, but: Possible factors that could lead to postponement include technical issues and weather conditions. There is an 90% chance of good weather for launch.
