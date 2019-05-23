How to watch the SpaceX launch

On Thursday at 10:30pm ET, SpaceX plans to launch its first wave of 60 Starlink satellites into orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket with the goal of creating a network of thousands of satellites to deliver a global internet connection from space. You can watch a stream of the launch below.

Our thought bubble, from Axios space reporter Miriam Kramer: This launch is a big deal for SpaceX. It will mark a proof of concept for the company's satellite internet ambitions, and if it works, it could vault them ahead of other companies vying to build out "mega-constellations" to provide internet coverage from space, including OneWeb and Amazon.