"SNL": Baldwin returns as bleach-drinking Trump in season 45 finale

Alec Baldwin as President Trump on "Saturday Night Live at Home." Screenshot photo: NBC/YouTube

Alec Baldwin was back as President Trump for the final "Saturday Night Live" cold open of season 45 in a virtual high school graduation skit.

The big picture: Kate McKinnon as principal noted in the third "Saturday Night Live at Home" episode that students' preferred key-note speakers the "murder hornets" and former President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama — who are due to participate in virtual graduation ceremonies in real life — but they declined. Instead, they got Baldwin's Trump, who at one point pretends to drink bleach — in a nod to Trump's comments last month that disinfectant could be used to treat coronavirus. The president said later he was just being sarcastic.

  • Watch the clip below:

World coronavirus updates

New South Wales officials announced Sunday eateries, outdoor pools and playgrounds could reopen Friday, with Australia's biggest state that's home to Sydney reporting two new coronavirus cases Sunday as the country looks to remove all domestic restrictions nationwide by July.

By the numbers: The novel coronavirus has infected over 4 million people and killed 279,000 worldwide as of early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 8.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 223,000).

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 4,024,009 — Total deaths: 279,311 — Total recoveries — 1,375,624Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 1,309,159 — Total deaths: 78,795 — Total recoveries — 212,534 — Total tested: 8,709,630Map.
  3. Public health: FDA authorizes emergency use for first antigen test Children living under coronavirus lockdowns struggle with anxiety — Doctors urgently study COVID-19 in kids.
  4. Trump admin: Anthony Fauci and FDA and CDC chiefs take self-quarantine measuresTrump says he's "in no rush" to pass new stimulus package.
  5. World: U.K. on the brink of deepest recession in three centuriesSouth Korea fears second waveHow the coronavirus could throw global progress in reverse.
  6. Education: How some childcare centers could reopen — Schools struggle to afford meals for low-income children — College students consider a coronavirus gap year.
  7. Religion: Court blocks Kentucky governor's ban on mass church gatherings.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Florida surged past 40,000 on Saturday, state health figures show.

Why it matters: Case numbers in Florida have jumped since Monday, when the state eased restrictions introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19. There have been 802 new cases and 46 more deaths in Florida since Friday.

