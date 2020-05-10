"SNL": Baldwin returns as bleach-drinking Trump in season 45 finale

Alec Baldwin was back as President Trump for the final "Saturday Night Live" cold open of season 45 in a virtual high school graduation skit.

The big picture: Kate McKinnon as principal noted in the third "Saturday Night Live at Home" episode that students' preferred key-note speakers the "murder hornets" and former President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama — who are due to participate in virtual graduation ceremonies in real life — but they declined. Instead, they got Baldwin's Trump, who at one point pretends to drink bleach — in a nod to Trump's comments last month that disinfectant could be used to treat coronavirus. The president said later he was just being sarcastic.