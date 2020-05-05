2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Barack and Michelle Obama to take part in virtual commencement ceremonies for class of 2020

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama announced Tuesday that they will participate in a set of virtual graduation ceremonies amid the coronavirus crisis.

The state of play: The former president will deliver a nationwide commencement address to high school seniors on May 16 as part of The LeBron James Family Foundation's "Graduate Together," which will be aired by all major networks in primetime. Both Obamas will speak during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" event on June 6.

  • The YouTube event will feature other headliners like Korean boy band BTS, Lady Gaga, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
  • President Obama will also speak during an event for graduates of HBCUs on May 16.

What he's saying: "I’ve always loved joining commencements — the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones," President Obama said on Twitter.

Coronavirus dashboard

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy, Josep LAGO / AFP, Alfredo Estrella / AFP, and Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto, all via Getty Images

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,628,824 — Total deaths: 254,430 — Total recoveries — 1,184,499Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 1,192,119 — Total deaths: 70,115 — Total recoveries — 187,180 — Total tested: 7,285,178Map.
  3. States: New York reports 1,700 new coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.
  4. Trump administration: Trump says he won't allow Fauci to testify because the House is "a bunch of Trump-haters."
  5. 2020: Biden to test virtual events in Florida and Michigan as coronavirus upends campaign.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to test local virtual campaign events

Photo: Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Joe Biden is testing a new way of campaigning amid the coronavirus crisis, kicking off "local" virtual events this week in an attempt to recreate traditional campaign stops.

Driving the news: Biden, his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and the campaign's top surrogates will be hosting various virtual events in key battleground states in the coming weeks, starting with Florida and Michigan, a Biden campaign aide tells Axios.

A step back for commercializing space

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic will likely make the U.S. space industry even more focused on government money and funding —and potentially set back advancements toward commercializing the industry.

Why it matters: For over 10 years, the space industry has been making strides to diversify its base of customers away from just government entities to more commercial customers and industries.

