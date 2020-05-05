Barack and Michelle Obama to take part in virtual commencement ceremonies for class of 2020

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama announced Tuesday that they will participate in a set of virtual graduation ceremonies amid the coronavirus crisis.

The state of play: The former president will deliver a nationwide commencement address to high school seniors on May 16 as part of The LeBron James Family Foundation's "Graduate Together," which will be aired by all major networks in primetime. Both Obamas will speak during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" event on June 6.

The YouTube event will feature other headliners like Korean boy band BTS, Lady Gaga, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

President Obama will also speak during an event for graduates of HBCUs on May 16.

What he's saying: "I’ve always loved joining commencements — the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones," President Obama said on Twitter.