"Murder hornets" arrive in the U.S.

Orion Rummler

A swarm of bees in West Reading, Penns. on April 21. Scientists are concerend that Asian giant hornets could "decimate" U.S. bee populations. Photo: Lauren A. Little/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Asian giant hornets, called by some researchers as "murder hornets," have arrived in the U.S., the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The insects, which were spotted by a beekeeper in Washington state in December, kill roughly 50 people a year in Japan — and scientists are worried they "could decimate bee populations" in the U.S., the Times reports.

What they're saying: “This is our window to keep it from establishing,” Chris Looney, an entomologist at the Washington State Department of Agriculture, told the Times. “If we can’t do it in the next couple of years, it probably can’t be done.”

Orion Rummler

Warren Buffett abandons U.S. airlines with a $6B billion stock sale

Warren Buffett speaks to the press at the 2019 annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska on May 4. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, told shareholders on Saturday that he sold $6 billion in airline stock —the company's entire equity position in U.S. airlines.

What's happening: American Airlines and United Airlines reported first-quarter net losses of $2.2 billion and $1.7 billion on Thursday, as the industry reels from dwindling air travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 3,419,184 — Total deaths: 243,355 — Total recoveries — 1,092,644Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 1,127,712 — Total deaths: 66,075 — Total recoveries — 175,382 — Total tested: 6,816,347Map.
  3. Public health: New York releases preliminary antibody test resultsFDA grants emergency authorization of remdesivir to treat coronavirus.
  4. Trump: Trump moves to replace HHS watchdog — POTUS says there are enough coronavirus tests for Senate — Kayleigh McEnany holds her first White House press briefing.
  5. World: India extends coronavirus lockdown by 2 weeks
  6. Federal government: Former President Bush urges unity to overcome the coronavirusPelosi and McConnell reject additional coronavirus tests for Congress
  7. Business: Divisions continue in states reopening economiesU.S. farmers markets reopen Berkshire Hathaway didn't buy the coronavirus dip.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

Former President Bush urges unity to overcome the coronavirus

Former President George W. Bush attends the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas ,in October 2019. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Former President George W. Bush called for unity in the country's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, in a video published Saturday on Twitter.

The big picture: The crisis has incited clashes between states and the federal government as well as between Democrats and Republicans, as governors decide how to exit stay-at-home orders and Congress passes trillion-dollar stimulus packages to stanch unemployment levels that could exceed those of the Great Depression.

Politics & Policy