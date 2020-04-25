2 hours ago - Science

Delaying the insect apocalypse

Bryan Walsh

Credit: van Klink et al., Science [2020]

A comprehensive new assessment of insect diversity finds that while the overall population of land-dwelling insects has fallen by more than a quarter over the past 30 years, some species are increasing in numbers.

Why it matters: A raft of studies in recent years have raised alarms about an "insect apocalypse." The new assessment offers some room for hope, while making it clear that insects and arachnid populations are still under tremendous pressure.

The new meta-analysis, published in this week's Science, examined 166 long-term surveys of land-dwelling and freshwater insect populations across the globe.

  • Insects that live on land are struggling, declining by an average of 9% a decade, likely due in part to the spread of human populations. That's still a smaller decline than many earlier studies had found.
  • Freshwater insect populations appear to be increasing by an average of 11% per decade, which may be due to successful efforts to clean up rivers and lakes.
  • Insect declines are worse in North America, and especially the Midwest, but appear to be leveling off.
"Insect populations are like logs of wood that are pushed under water. They want to come up, while we keep pushing them farther down. But we can reduce the pressure so they can rise again."
— Roel van Klink, lead researcher on the Science study, to CNN

The bottom line: Insects are an invaluable part of the Earth's ecosystem and food web. Their future is tied into ours — and vice versa.

Go deeper

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 2,865,938 — Total deaths: 200,698 — Total recoveries — 810,327Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 924,576 — Total deaths: 52,782 — Total recoveries — 99,346 — Total tested: 4,940,376Map.
  3. Business latest: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce will send a letter next week urging Trump, governors and mayors to work together to reopen.
  4. Public health updates: Veterans Affairs acknowledges personal protective equipment shortage — The coronavirus crisis is way worse than feared — Americans split by religion on who deserves ventilators.
  5. State updates: Focus group: Ohio swing voters want Trump to act more like a governor — Cuomo says the WHO was "too little, too late."
  6. Trump latest: Trump tightens Postal Service squeeze — President says comments that disinfectants could treat coronavirus were sarcastic.
  7. World latest: India begins to relax lockdown measures— Ramadan during the pandemic.
  8. 1 🍺 thing: State shutdowns and restaurant closures could leave millions of gallons of beer wasted.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The World Health Organization said Saturday there is "no evidence” that people who recover from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.

What they're saying: "People who assume that they are immune to a second infection because they have received a positive test result may ignore public health advice. The use of such certificates may therefore increase the risks of continued transmission."

Go deeper (1.5 min. read)ArrowUpdated 20 mins ago - Health
Bryan Walsh

Coronavirus speeds the way for robots in the workplace

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Coronavirus appears to be accelerating the adoption of workplace automation — and the trend is likely to stick around after the pandemic.

Why it matters: Adopting robots and AI could keep businesses going during social distancing and reduce the health risk to human workers. But with unemployment already at Great Depression levels, many of the jobs lost to automation might never be regained.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Technology