After the Senate voted not to call witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial, the "Saturday Night Live" cold open gave us the proceedings "you wish had happened."

Details: In the show's Senate trial reimagination, TV Judge Greg Mathis, played by "SNL" regular Kenan Thompson, pushes aside Supreme Court Justice John Roberts to preside over matters. Pete Davidson made quite the entrance as former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter, rolling in on a hoverboard. Not to be outdone, Alec Baldwin also made a dramatic return as President Trump:

