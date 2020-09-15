Scoop: 400,000 people have already registered to vote in 2020 via Snapchat

As of Monday evening, 407,024 people have registered to vote on Snapchat, according to data reported within the app.

The big picture: With seven weeks still to go until the election, Snapchat has already registered nearly as many voters as it did in 2018.

The company said that in 2018, more than half of the users that registered to vote via Snapchat actually went out and cast ballots.

The vast majority of Snapchat's user base is under 30 years old.

Details: A Snapchat spokesperson confirmed that the number, made visible within the app's "Register to Vote" portal, represents the total tally of users that have registered to vote on the app.

The company just launched its Voter Registration "Mini" last week, a new feature that allows users to register to vote directly in Snapchat.

It has also begun pushing users to register from within its news shows, like its political show "Good Luck America" and its daily news show with NowThis News.

The number could grow much higher. The spokesperson notes the company has yet to debut most of its bigger voter promotions on and off the app.

On Tuesday, President Obama will be featured in a new Snapchat PSA that encourages first-time and young voters to register to vote on Snapchat.

The PSA is part of a larger, nonpartisan public awareness effort Snapchat will launch in the coming weeks to get users to register to vote.

In the coming weeks, former Ohio governor and Republican presidential nominee John Kasich will also appear in a PSA, as well as a broad array of high profile celebrities, athletes, musicians and influencers, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Snoop Dogg, Catherine McBroom, and Quincy Brown.

What's next: National Voter Registration Day is September 22.

