Overseas telcos: Make Big Tech pay more for bandwidth

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
Overseas telecom providers, increasingly frustrated with American tech firms whose apps are gobbling up bandwidth, are pushing them to pay more for it.
Why it matters: Any effort to reslice the "cost of internet bandwidth" pie could shake up the entire industry, make new winners and losers, and put new pressure on U.S. tech giants.
Driving the news: Chief executives of more than a dozen of Europe's major telecom companies, including Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom, said last week that U.S. tech firms should "bear some of the costs of developing Europe's telecoms networks because they use them so heavily," Reuters reports.
- In October, South Korean internet firm SK Broadband sued Netflix, alleging the company should be forced to pay maintenance costs to its networks as a result of unprecedented use due to customers binging Netflix's South Korean hit "Squid Game."
Between the lines: Tech giants already have a target on their backs with foreign governments over privacy and anti-competitive practice concerns. Telecom companies calling them out adds fuel to that fire.
The big picture: Broadband usage jumped 40% over the past year, according to OpenVault data, with the pandemic driving the surge as people spend more time at home with their devices, primarily streaming video.
- But although usage is expected to remain high, a recent report from Kagan, the media research unit of S&P Global, found that broadband subscriber growth stalled in the third quarter.
The intrigue: Some Republican lawmakers and regulators in the U.S. are pushing to force tech companies to pay into a fund used to support the deployment of broadband networks in hard-to-serve areas.
- A recent study by Econ One managing director Hal Singer and consultant Ted Tatos, funded by Oracle, recommends assessing a fee on digital advertising to help shore up the Universal Service Fund, which is used to support broadband programs.
What they're saying: Broadband industry trade group USTelecom says tech companies have grown thanks to the investment of broadband providers, and should contribute to the fund.
- “I don’t think it is particularly controversial to ask some of the nation’s largest technology, streaming and internet platforms, which don’t currently support our shared network infrastructure ... to contribute in some way (as our members do) to the costs of ensuring universal connectivity," USTelecom CEO Jonathan Spalter said in a statement.
- "These companies need to be (and certainly can afford to be) part of the solution.”
The other side: The Internet Association, which represents big tech companies, has opposed efforts to make its members pay into the broadband fund.
- “If internet providers attempt to pass costs of broadband to technology companies simply for driving users to popular content accessed through their services, providers will only harm the ability for a wide range of users to access that content, as well as the demand for broadband services," an IA spokesperson told Axios in a statement.
Flashback: Demands by internet service providers for streamers like Netflix to pay extra to prioritize their web traffic helped galvanize the debate over net neutrality, leading to rules against the practice by the Federal Communications Commission in 2015.
- The FCC repealed the net neutrality rules during the Trump administration, but U.S. telecom companies have not publicly called for tech giants to pay for network development in the way their European counterparts have.