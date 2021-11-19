Sign up for our daily briefing

Broadband subscriber growth stalls after pandemic gains

Expand chart
Data: S&P Global; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

A new report from Kagan, the media research unit of S&P Global, shows that broadband subscriber growth has "cooled significantly in the third quarter," stalling in growth for the first time in three years.

Why it matters: The decline can be attributed to "a difficult comparison with the booming gains of 2020," the report says.

  • Ian Olgeirson, a research director at Kagan, says that an increase in the adoption of 5G alternatives, such as mobile hotspots and fixed wireless plans, may have also contributed to the slowed growth of broadband subscriptions.

Be smart: While broadband subscriber growth has slowed, each household's broadband use is expected to stay high.

  • Earlier this year, experts said they expected increased broadband usage to continue after the pandemic.
  • Olgeirson says remote work and school forced households to prioritize broadband connectivity during the pandemic, and "subscriptions surged during that period."

What to watch: The Federal Communications Commission in May launched a program to help low-income households pay for internet service by offering a $50 a month discount to their monthly broadband bills.

  • The Emergency Broadband Benefit program has enrolled more than 7.6 million households so far. But it's not clear if those households previously had internet service or if the program is paying for new connections.
  • The data indicates that nearly 68% of program subscribers are using the benefit to pay for mobile broadband, while slightly less than 32% are using it for cable, fiber or other home internet service.

John Horrigan, a senior fellow at the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society, told Axios he thinks the program is getting new households online based on survey data out of Philadelphia.

  • "I think it is having an impact on groups that have been way behind on broadband adoption — namely low-income households and communities of color," Horrigan told Axios.

What's next: The newly-passed infrastructure bill includes $65 billion to improve high-speed internet access and affordability.

  • $14.2 billion of that funding will be used to provide a $30-a-month voucher to low-income Americans to pay for internet service. That will replace the current $50-a-month program, offering less money monthly but widening the pool of those eligible.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Nov 18, 2021 - Economy & Business

Streaming growth stalls

Expand chart
Data: Company filings; Note: "Paramount+ and Showtime" was formerly "CBS All Access and Showtime"; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Subscriber growth slowed last quarter for most of the major streaming services, prompting analysts to consider whether the subscription streamers are prepared to compete globally as the U.S. market saturates.

Why it matters: "Consumers sampled many different SVODs during the height of the pandemic. Churn is a challenge as consumers get back to a new normal routine," said Andrew Hare, SVP of research for global media & entertainment at media research firm Magid.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his trial. Photo: Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

A jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all five counts in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Driving the news: Defense lawyers argued Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, in Kenosha in August 2020.

Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Health

CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna COVID boosters for all adults

Irene Michel, right, gives Santana Ruiz a COVID-19 vaccination in El Monte, Calif., on Nov. 17, 2021. Photo: Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Friday unanimously voted to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots for anyone 18 and older.

Why it matters: CDC director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the recommendation, which will drastically increase the number of people eligible to receive a booster, and fulfill President Biden's pledge to make boosters available to most adults in the U.S.

