Trump campaign says Sidney Powell isn't a member of its legal team

President Trump's campaign said in a Sunday statement that Sidney Powell is neither a member of its legal team nor a lawyer for Trump in his personal capacity.

Why it matters: Powell was a part of the campaign's wild, conspiratorial Thursday press conference and baselessly floated unfounded conspiracy theories that included a claim that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election thanks to "communist money" from the Venezuelan regime.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Trump ally, called Powell's actions "a national embarrassment" due to her "outrageous conduct."

Don't forget: The members of the campaign legal team ultimately had to quarantine following the press conference after coronavirus exposure via Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew.

Worth noting: Trump specifically noted that Powell was a member of his campaign's legal team earlier this month.

The big picture: Powell first rose to conservative prominence after criticizing the Mueller investigation and becoming the primary attorney for Trump's former national security adviser adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to the FBI for lying about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. during Trump's transition.