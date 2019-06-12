President Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn has hired Sidney Powell, a former federal prosecutor, as his new counsel, Powell confirmed in a statement to Axios. The Hill first reported Powell was joining Flynn's legal team.

The backdrop: A court filing released last week revealed that Flynn had fired his attorneys, Robert Kelner and Stephen Anthony, who cut Flynn's plea deal with Robert Mueller in 2017. A source familiar with the matter told Axios Flynn fired them because he felt they had not pushed aggressively enough to get exculpatory evidence during the plea negotiations.