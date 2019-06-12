Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

Michael Flynn hires Sidney Powell as new legal counsel

Michael Flynn
Michael Flynn. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn has hired Sidney Powell, a former federal prosecutor, as his new counsel, Powell confirmed in a statement to Axios. The Hill first reported Powell was joining Flynn's legal team.

The backdrop: A court filing released last week revealed that Flynn had fired his attorneys, Robert Kelner and Stephen Anthony, who cut Flynn's plea deal with Robert Mueller in 2017. A source familiar with the matter told Axios Flynn fired them because he felt they had not pushed aggressively enough to get exculpatory evidence during the plea negotiations.

  • Powell, a harsh critic of Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, recently published a new book, "Licensed to Lie: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice." The book focuses heavily on Andrew Weissmann, a key prosecutor on Mueller's team, who Powell has called "the poster boy for prosecutorial misconduct."
  • "I am honored to represent General Flynn who is continuing to cooperate with the government pursuant to his plea agreement," Powell told Axios in a statement.

A spokesman for Robert Kelner declined Axios' request for comment.

