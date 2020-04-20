35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Shake Shack returning entire $10 million PPP loan

Rebecca Falconer

Customers wait for to-go orders outside Shake Shack in South Beach iin Miami Beach, Florida, on Saturday. Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Shake Shack will return its entire $10 million Paycheck Protection Program loan from the federal government that it received as part of the coronavirus stimulus bill, the burger chain's leaders said in a LinkedIn post Sunday night.

Why it matters: The New York-based firm was among several restaurant chains to attract criticism for taking the loan, designed to protect small businesses from the fallout of lockdowns and other restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

What they're saying: "The "PPP" came with no user manual and it was extremely confusing," said Danny Meyer, Shake Shack's founder and CEO of its parent company, Union Square Hospitality Group, and Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti in the statement.

  • "Shake Shack was fortunate last Friday to be able to access the additional capital we needed to ensure our long term stability through an equity transaction in the public markets," they continued.
  • "We're thankful for that and we’ve decided to immediately return the entire $10 million PPP loan we received ... so that those restaurants who need it most can get it now."
"We now know that the first phase of the PPP was underfunded, and many who need it most, haven’t gotten any assistance. ... Our people would benefit from a $10 million PPP loan but we’re fortunate to now have access to capital that others do not. Until every restaurant that needs it has had the same opportunity to receive assistance, we’re returning ours."

What he's saying: When asked about big publicly traded firms being deemed eligible for PPP funds, President Trump noted at Sunday's briefing that "a lot of times they’re owned by franchisees, where they own one or two places, so a lot of that would depend on what the formula is."

Go deeper: Small business loan fund from coronavirus stimulus runs out

Jacob Knutson

Mnuchin says deal could be struck on PPP as early as Sunday

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on CNN's "State of the Union" that the White House and Congress may reach an agreement on supplemental funding for the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses later on Sunday.

Why it matters: The $349 billion program ran out of money last week, just two weeks after it launched, putting many small businesses in danger of closing for good and threatening a swift economic recovery when the virus passes.

18 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 755,000 on Sunday, while total deaths surged past 40,400.

Driving the news: President Trump will use the Defense Production Act "to increase swab production in one U.S. facility by over 20 million additional swabs per month," he told a briefing Sunday, adding they'd encountered difficulties with another firm but this action would mean "we'll be getting swabs very easily." He didn't name the companies.

Updated 7 hours ago - Health
Ursula Perano

Bipartisan senators propose $500 billion for states in next coronavirus bill

Sen. Bill Cassidy. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Sens. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Sunday proposed a $500 billion fund for state and local governments to be included Congress' next coronavirus rescue package.

Why it matters: The $2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress last month provided direct payments to Americans and relief for small businesses, but did not include funds specifically intended to kickstart state economies that have been wiped out by the pandemic.

11 hours ago - Politics & Policy