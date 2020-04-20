Podcast: Shake Shack founder on returning $10 million PPP loan
Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images
Shake Shack announced Monday it would give back the $10 million it received via the Paycheck Protection Program, in the midst of circulating criticisms of the program’s application process and how it distributed funds before it ran out.
Dan talks with Shake Shack founder and chairman Danny Meyer to discuss the company's decision, the dire state of restaurants, and how he thinks the next phase of PPP should be structured.