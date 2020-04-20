33 mins ago - Economy & Business

Podcast: Shake Shack founder on returning $10 million PPP loan

Axios

Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Shake Shack announced Monday it would give back the $10 million it received via the Paycheck Protection Program, in the midst of circulating criticisms of the program’s application process and how it distributed funds before it ran out.

Dan talks with Shake Shack founder and chairman Danny Meyer to discuss the company's decision, the dire state of restaurants, and how he thinks the next phase of PPP should be structured.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer

Shake Shack returning entire $10 million PPP loan

Customers wait for to-go orders outside Shake Shack in Miami Beach, Florida, on Saturday. Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Shake Shack will return its entire $10 million Paycheck Protection Program loan from the federal government that it received as part of the coronavirus stimulus bill, the burger chain's leaders said in a LinkedIn post Sunday night.

Why it matters: The New York-based firm was among several restaurant chains to attract criticism for taking the loan, designed to protect small businesses from the fallout of lockdowns and other restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Go deeperArrow10 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Jacob Knutson

Mnuchin says deal could be struck on PPP as early as Sunday

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on CNN's "State of the Union" that the White House and Congress may reach an agreement on supplemental funding for the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses later on Sunday.

Why it matters: The $349 billion program ran out of money last week, just two weeks after it launched, putting many small businesses in danger of closing for good and threatening a swift economic recovery when the virus passes.

Go deeperArrowApr 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Bipartisan senators propose $500 billion for states in next coronavirus bill

Sen. Bill Cassidy. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Sens. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Sunday proposed a $500 billion fund for state and local governments to be included Congress' next coronavirus rescue package.

Why it matters: The $2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress last month provided direct payments to Americans and relief for small businesses, but did not include funds specifically intended to kickstart state economies that have been wiped out by the pandemic.

Go deeperArrow20 hours ago - Politics & Policy