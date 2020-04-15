The stimulus well runs dry
A deserted downtown in Rockton, Illinois. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
It's taken less than two weeks to reach the $349 billion cap for small business loans for the coronavirus stimulus.
Why it matters: This is a sign that more than 1.3 million small businesses (and some larger ones) will eventually get desperately needed cash. It's also a sign that way more might be needed.
- Paycheck Protection Program loans are forgivable if used for payroll and rent and similar expenses, and they're designed to keep otherwise healthy businesses afloat during this crisis.
What's new: The Small Business Administration reports more than 1.4 million loan approvals totaling more than $305 billion.
- The $349 billion funding cap is expected to be hit Wednesday, multiple media outlets say.
The big picture: In roughly a month, coronavirus lockdowns have...
- Caused 1 in 10 working-age Americans to file for unemployment.
- Put historic pressure on businesses not initially affected by the lockdown, with a second wave of layoffs hitting nationwide. (WSJ)
What's next: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke Wednesday about more cash for the program, WSJ notes.
- Both parties generally agree on $250 billion, but Democrats want extra cash for "hospitals, food assistance and state and local governments," while Republicans want to keep the focus purely on small businesses.