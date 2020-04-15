It's taken less than two weeks to reach the $349 billion cap for small business loans for the coronavirus stimulus.

Why it matters: This is a sign that more than 1.3 million small businesses (and some larger ones) will eventually get desperately needed cash. It's also a sign that way more might be needed.

Paycheck Protection Program loans are forgivable if used for payroll and rent and similar expenses, and they're designed to keep otherwise healthy businesses afloat during this crisis.

What's new: The Small Business Administration reports more than 1.4 million loan approvals totaling more than $305 billion.

The $349 billion funding cap is expected to be hit Wednesday, multiple media outlets say.

The big picture: In roughly a month, coronavirus lockdowns have...

Caused 1 in 10 working-age Americans to file for unemployment. Put historic pressure on businesses not initially affected by the lockdown, with a second wave of layoffs hitting nationwide. (WSJ)

What's next: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke Wednesday about more cash for the program, WSJ notes.