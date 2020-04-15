1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The stimulus well runs dry

Justin Green

A deserted downtown in Rockton, Illinois. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

It's taken less than two weeks to reach the $349 billion cap for small business loans for the coronavirus stimulus.

Why it matters: This is a sign that more than 1.3 million small businesses (and some larger ones) will eventually get desperately needed cash. It's also a sign that way more might be needed.

  • Paycheck Protection Program loans are forgivable if used for payroll and rent and similar expenses, and they're designed to keep otherwise healthy businesses afloat during this crisis.

What's new: The Small Business Administration reports more than 1.4 million loan approvals totaling more than $305 billion.

  • The $349 billion funding cap is expected to be hit Wednesday, multiple media outlets say.

The big picture: In roughly a month, coronavirus lockdowns have...

  1. Caused 1 in 10 working-age Americans to file for unemployment.
  2. Put historic pressure on businesses not initially affected by the lockdown, with a second wave of layoffs hitting nationwide. (WSJ)

What's next: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke Wednesday about more cash for the program, WSJ notes.

  • Both parties generally agree on $250 billion, but Democrats want extra cash for "hospitals, food assistance and state and local governments," while Republicans want to keep the focus purely on small businesses.

World coronavirus updates: EU advises members on criteria for relaxing quarantine

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Large-scale testing, contact tracing, a health system that can withstand new patient surges, and a sustained pattern of lowered coronavirus infections are all necessary for countries to relax quarantines, the European Commission advised its members on Wednesday.

Driving the news: Spain's industrial and construction workers are heading back to work this week, and a limited number of businesses and shops are reopening in regions throughout Italy. In the U.S., President Trump is pushing for a May 1 reopening.

Courtenay Brown

Texas and California granted most small business bailout money so far

San Francisco-based restaurant Cassava hands out takeout orders. Photo: Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Small businesses based in Texas, California and within the construction sector are so far getting the biggest chunk of money set aside for struggling small firms, according to documents released by the Small Business Administration on Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's the agency's first — though limited — public breakdown of which small businesses are benefiting from the Paycheck Protection Program, the cornerstone of the coronavirus federal aid package meant to shore up small companies reeling from the pandemic's economic shutdown.

Joann Muller

Airlines, Treasury strike aid deal to soften coronavirus impact

American Airlines is among 10 airlines that have struck a deal to get federal aid to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

At least 10 U.S. airlines will accept federal aid to help keep employees on the payroll during the coronavirus crisis, in exchange for stock warrants that could give the U.S. government an equity stake in each company.

Why it matters: The deal puts an end to nearly a week of intense negotiations between the airline industry and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who insisted that airlines pay back a portion of the payroll aid and that taxpayers get some potential upside in exchange for helping the industry.

