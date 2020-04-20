22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate pushes vote on interim coronavirus funding as talks continue

Alayna Treene

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

The Senate voted via unanimous consent on Monday to hold another pro forma session Tuesday afternoon, giving the White House and Congress another day to hammer out the details of the interim coronavirus spending package.

Why it matters: A vote on the bill is expected tomorrow, but the Trump administration and House and Senate leadership were hopeful that that they would reach a deal this morning to replenish the small-business-focused Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and deliver billions of emergency funding for hospitals and testing.

  • Negotiations over the specifics in the bill, including how the new money for hospitals and expanded federal testing will be administered and how it will be split up among the public and private sectors, are ongoing.

Details: The main details of the bill, as Axios reported on Sunday, remain the same.

  • The bill is still expected to include at least $300 billion more for the PPP, $75 billion for hospitals, $50 billion for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, and $25 billion to expand coronavirus testing.
  • Tomorrow's pro forma session is scheduled for 4pm.

What we're hearing: Senior House and Senate aides tell Axios they are confident a deal will be reached in the next 24 hours — and that the bill will be signed into law by the end of the week.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene

Congress, White House near deal on Paycheck Protection Program

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Lawmakers on both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue could reach a deal by the end of Sunday night on a new coronavirus spending package that will deliver billions more of emergency funding for small businesses, hospitals and testing.

Driving the news: The bill is expected to include at least $300 billion more for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that dried up this week, up from Republicans' original ask of $250 billion.

Go deeperArrow20 hours ago - Health
Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Restrictions are beginning to be relaxed across Europe as coronavirus case numbers stabilized in several countries, the BBC reports.

Zoom in: Germany has reopened some stores, Poland is permitting visits to parks and forests and in Norway students have returned to preschool. In Denmark, where preschool and elementary school students went back last Wednesday, dental surgeries, hair salons and tattoo parlors also reopened Monday, per the BBC.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 9 hours ago - Health
Alayna Treene

Battle lines drawn over next stimulus bill

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Now that the interim coronavirus funding bill is approaching the finish line, a heated debate over a much bigger phase 4 rescue package has picked back up, according to conversations with multiple House and Senate aides.

The big picture: At the forefront of the discussion is filling what Democrats see as the gaps in the interim bill — the biggest being more money for the states. Sens. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) proposed a $500 billion fund Sunday night for state and local governments to be included in the next stimulus bill.

Go deeperArrow20 hours ago - Health