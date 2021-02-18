Sen. Chuck Grassley wants a "more targeted" COVID relief package

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) wants the upcoming COVID stimulus package to be "more targeted," he said at an Axios event on Thursday.

Why it matters: Some Republicans have pushed back on President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief price tag, as Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) plans to use the reconciliation process — a simple 51-vote majority, rather than 60 votes — to pass the legislation.

What he's saying: "I don't know the size that I would vote for, but we don't need one-and-nine-tenths trillion dollars, but we probably need at least $600 billion."

"We should target any checks that go out from the federal government to people, like we have done twice already... that really have need."

Grassley said he doesn't support the $350 billion to states for lost revenue.

"Why should Iowans, that are so careful how we appropriate our money and spend our tax money, give for the irresponsibility of New York or Chicago or California?" Grassley said.

