Sen. Chuck Grassley wants a "more targeted" COVID relief package

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sen. Chuck Grassley wants a "more targeted" COVID relief package

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) wants the upcoming COVID stimulus package to be "more targeted," he said at an Axios event on Thursday.

Why it matters: Some Republicans have pushed back on President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief price tag, as Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) plans to use the reconciliation process — a simple 51-vote majority, rather than 60 votes — to pass the legislation.

What he's saying: "I don't know the size that I would vote for, but we don't need one-and-nine-tenths trillion dollars, but we probably need at least $600 billion."

  • "We should target any checks that go out from the federal government to people, like we have done twice already... that really have need."
  • Grassley said he doesn't support the $350 billion to states for lost revenue.
  • "Why should Iowans, that are so careful how we appropriate our money and spend our tax money, give for the irresponsibility of New York or Chicago or California?" Grassley said.

Watch the full event here.

Go deeper

Axios Events
Updated 2 hours ago - Axios Events

Watch: A conversation on post-election recovery in Des Moines

On Thursday, Feb. 18, Axios hosted a conversation on the impact of local stimulus in Des Moines and the fallout of the 2020 Iowa caucuses, featuring Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Iowa Democratic Party chair and state Rep. Ross Wilburn.

Shawna Chen
49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

South Carolina governor signs bill banning most abortions in the state

The South Carolina statehouse. Photo: Epics via Getty Images

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) signed a bill into law on Thursday banning most abortions in the state.

Driving the news: Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit in response, effectively blocking the measure from going into effect.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Robinhood CEO admits company did not respond perfectly to GameStop trading mania

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev apologized at a House hearing Thursday for the confusion that resulted from his platform's decision to restrict trading of certain "meme stocks," while admitting he did not handle the situation perfectly.

Why it matters: The wild stretch of Reddit-fueled trading last month has resulted in intense scrutiny of the power of platforms like Robinhood, short-selling hedge funds and the stock market's plumbing.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow