Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Watch: A conversation on post-election recovery in Des Moines

Axios hosts a conversation Thursday, Feb. 18 at 1:30pm ET (12:30pm CT) on the impact of local stimulus in Des Moines and the fallout of the 2020 Iowa caucuses, featuring Sen. Chuck Grassley (D-Iowa) and Iowa Democratic Party chair and state Rep. Ross Wilburn.

Jason Clayworth
Feb 10, 2021 - Axios Des Moines

The challenge ahead for Des Moines hotels

Data: STR; Chart: Axios Visuals

Despite a devastating dip in business due to the pandemic, Des Moines hotels are starting to see small gains from events like the Feb. 2-4 Iowa Ag Expo and the State Wrestling Championships set to take place later this month.

The big picture: Bouncing back to pre-pandemic occupancy rides on the success of the vaccine rollout, Greg Edwards, CEO of the Greater Des Moines Convention and Visitors Bureau, told Axios.

Jason ClayworthLinh Ta
Feb 10, 2021 - Axios Des Moines

Mysterious elevated chloride levels documented in Des Moines streams

An area of Fourmile Creek in northern Polk County is part of an ongoing water monitoring program. Photo courtesy of Polk County Water Quality Monitoring Program

Elevated levels of chloride have been consistently documented in at least 11 metro area stream test sites, according to a new report from the Polk County Conservation Board.

Why it matters: Excessive amounts of the naturally occurring element can be toxic to some aquatic life and could make stream water, which feeds into DSM drinking water sources, taste salty.

Alayna TreeneUrsula Perano
Updated 20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Impeachment managers dissect Trump's rhetoric on violence by supporters

House impeachment managers are wrapping up their case against Donald Trump on Thursday by driving home the evidence they believe shows the former president committed the impeachable offense of "incitement of insurrection."

The latest: House manager David Cicilline aired testimonials from lawmakers describing how they barricaded their doors to block off rioters, removed their pins identifying them as members of Congress and called their loved ones to possibly say goodbye.

