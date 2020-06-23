Secret Service says it "misdirected" press to leave White House grounds
Protesters and U.S. Park Police clash after demonstrators tried to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square near the White House on Monday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
The Secret Service told members journalists covering a protest in Lafayette Square to leave White House grounds on Monday evening.
Why it matters: The request to leave as protesters were attempting to topple a statue of Andrew Jackson was "incredibly unusual," noted CNN's Kaitlan Collins live on air. A Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement to Axios without elaborating further, "[I]n response to the increasingly violent demonstrations in Lafayette Park, four members of the media were misdirected by the Secret Service to leave the White House grounds. The members of the press were rerouted to exits on the south side of the complex for their own safety."