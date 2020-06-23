Protesters attempt to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square near the White House on Monday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Protesters chanted, "Hey, hey, ho, ho Andrew Jackson's got to go" as they tried to pull down a statue of the seventh U.S. president, in Lafayette Park outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday evening, video shows.

The big picture The demonstrators attached ties to the statue as they attempted to topple it before police used pepper spray to disperse protesters, per WUSA-TV and Dcist.com. President Trump tweeted, "Numerous people arrested in D.C. for the disgraceful vandalism, in Lafayette Park, of the magnificent Statue of Andrew Jackson, in addition to the exterior defacing of St. John’s Church across the street. 10 years in prison under the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act. Beware!"

