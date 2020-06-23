1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Secret Service says it "misdirected" press to leave White House grounds

Protesters and U.S. Park Police clash after demonstrators tried to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square near the White House on Monday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Secret Service told members journalists covering a protest in Lafayette Square to leave White House grounds on Monday evening.

Why it matters: The request to leave as protesters were attempting to topple a statue of Andrew Jackson was "incredibly unusual," noted CNN's Kaitlan Collins live on air. A Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement to Axios without elaborating further, "[I]n response to the increasingly violent demonstrations in Lafayette Park, four members of the media were misdirected by the Secret Service to leave the White House grounds. The members of the press were rerouted to exits on the south side of the complex for their own safety."

Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

D.C. protesters attempt to topple Andrew Jackson statue

Protesters attempt to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square near the White House on Monday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Protesters chanted, "Hey, hey, ho, ho Andrew Jackson's got to go" as they tried to pull down a statue of the seventh U.S. president, in Lafayette Park outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday evening, video shows.

The big picture The demonstrators attached ties to the statue as they attempted to topple it before police used pepper spray to disperse protesters, per WUSA-TV and Dcist.com. President Trump tweeted, "Numerous people arrested in D.C. for the disgraceful vandalism, in Lafayette Park, of the magnificent Statue of Andrew Jackson, in addition to the exterior defacing of St. John’s Church across the street. 10 years in prison under the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act. Beware!"

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 a.m. ET: 9,098,643 — Total deaths: 472,171 — Total recoveries — 4,526,333Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 a.m. ET: 2,312,302 — Total deaths: 120,402 — Total recoveries: 640,198 — Total tested: 27,553,581Map.
  3. Trump administration: Two Trump campaign staffers who attended rally test positive for coronavirus — Trump to expand coronavirus-related immigration restrictions.
  4. States: Florida surpasses 100,000 confirmed cases — Texas governor warns coronavirus is spreading at an "unacceptable rate."
  5. World: Saudi Arabia says it will only allow "very limited numbers" of people to perform annual hajj this summer.
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Larry Kudlow: "I don't accept the view of systemic racism"

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow doesn't believe there is systemic racism in the United States, citing the election of former President Barack Obama.

  • "I don't accept the view of systemic racism. I think there is racism in pockets of this country, but I do not believe it is systemic," Kudlow told Jonathan Swan in an interview for "Axios on HBO."
  • "You have as evidence of that view, our first black president, just a few years back, won two terms, and I regarded that with pride as an American."
