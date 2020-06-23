Protesters tried to pull down a statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday evening.

Details: Demonstrators chanted, "Hey, hey, ho, ho Andrew Jackson's got to go" as they attached ties to the statue of the seventh U.S. president, video shows. Police used pepper spray to disperse protesters, per WUSA-TV and Dcist.com.

After CNN reported that the Secret Service told reporters to leave the White House grounds during the protest, a spokesperson for the agency told Axios it was "looking into" the "allegations."

"Agency procedures normally call for the relocating of the press from the White House lawn into the press briefing room and the rerouting of exits for their safety," the spokesperson said.

What they're saying: President Trump tweeted, "Numerous people arrested in D.C. for the disgraceful vandalism, in Lafayette Park, of the magnificent Statue of Andrew Jackson, in addition to the exterior defacing of St. John’s Church across the street. 10 years in prison under the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act. Beware!"

Editor's note: This article has been updated with the Secret Service spokesperson's comments.