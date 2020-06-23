Updated 17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

D.C. protesters attempt to topple Andrew Jackson statue

Protesters attempt to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square near the White House on Monday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Protesters tried to pull down a statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday evening.

Details: Demonstrators chanted, "Hey, hey, ho, ho Andrew Jackson's got to go" as they attached ties to the statue of the seventh U.S. president, video shows. Police used pepper spray to disperse protesters, per WUSA-TV and Dcist.com.

  • After CNN reported that the Secret Service told reporters to leave the White House grounds during the protest, a spokesperson for the agency told Axios it was "looking into" the "allegations."
  • "Agency procedures normally call for the relocating of the press from the White House lawn into the press briefing room and the rerouting of exits for their safety," the spokesperson said.

What they're saying: President Trump tweeted, "Numerous people arrested in D.C. for the disgraceful vandalism, in Lafayette Park, of the magnificent Statue of Andrew Jackson, in addition to the exterior defacing of St. John’s Church across the street. 10 years in prison under the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act. Beware!"

Editor's note: This article has been updated with the Secret Service spokesperson's comments.

Jun 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Washington, D.C.'s only Confederate statue sacked during protest

Photo: Maya Alleruzzo/AP

Protesters toppled the only statue of a Confederate general in the nation's capital and set it on fire on Juneteenth, the day marking the end of slavery.

The state of play: In Judiciary Square, cheering demonstrators jumped up and down as the 11-foot statue of Confederate general Albert Pike, dedicated in 1901, wobbled on its high granite pedestal before falling backward, AP reports.

Go deeper: Confederate monuments become flashpoints in protests against racism

1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Larry Kudlow: "I don't accept the view of systemic racism"

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow doesn't believe there is systemic racism in the United States, citing the election of former President Barack Obama.

  • "I don't accept the view of systemic racism. I think there is racism in pockets of this country, but I do not believe it is systemic," Kudlow told Jonathan Swan in an interview for "Axios on HBO."
  • "You have as evidence of that view, our first black president, just a few years back, won two terms, and I regarded that with pride as an American."
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kudlow disputes Navarro's claims that China trade talks are off

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House in January. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

The president's chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow disputed comments from Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro, who said Monday night on Fox News the U.S.-China trade deal is "over."

Details: "The U.S. remains engaged with China over the phase one trade deal signed last January and according to trade negotiator Bob Lighthizer the deal is going well. President Trump has made similar comments just recently," Kudlow told me.

