House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told NPR Tuesday the impeachment inquiry draft report provides "abundant evidence" that President Trump's acts on Ukraine would qualify him to be impeached.

What's new: Schiff told CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" later Tuesday that evidence suggests Trump was "using" Rudy Giuliani to "coerce Ukraine" in that probe. Schiff said investigators are trying to find the owner of a "-1" number that featured in call records involving Giuliani and his Ukraine work. He said there were "indications in the trial of Roger Stone that when he was communicating with the president."