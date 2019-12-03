Call records show Devin Nunes in contact with indicted Giuliani associate

Call records included in an impeachment report released by House Democrats Tuesday show that House Intelligence ranking member Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) had a number of contacts in April with Rudy Giuliani and Lev Parnas, an associate of Giuliani's who has since been indicted for campaign finance violations.

Why it matters: The call records constitute some of the only new revelations from the report, which mostly relies on witness testimony that has been released to the public.