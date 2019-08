Details: During his visit to Kentucky, Sanders also tweeted that fossil fuel executives should be criminally prosecuted for the destruction they have knowingly caused and pledged to "end the greed of the fossil fuel industry and move to 100% renewable energy" with the Green New Deal.

The big picture: McConnell has said gun control bills and proposed "red flag" laws will be debated when the Senate returns from recess. He has called himself the "grim reaper" during an interview with Fox News for killing what he regards as far-left legislation that has been passed in the Democratic-controlled House.

What they're saying: The Washington Post reports that the Republican National Committee said in a statement, "While President Trump continues to enact prosperous policies and fight for fairer trade deals for the state, Sanders’ agenda would put them out of work and hand them a large tax bill in the process."

