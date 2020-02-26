San Francisco declares coronavirus emergency

San Francisco Mayor London Breed made an emergency declaration in the city on Tuesday in response to the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: COVID-19 infections have spread from China to almost 40 countries and territories. There are 57 cases in the U.S. The CDC anticipates it will spread further, and that's why Breed said she took the action. While there have been no confirmed cases among San Francisco residents, three people have been treated for the virus in hospitals in the city, an international air travel hub, the Los Angeles Times notes.

