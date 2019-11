San Francisco, the home of Juul, overwhelmingly voted on Tuesday against a ballot measure that would have reversed a ban on sales of e-cigarettes, including online.

The big picture: Juul was on the fast rise in recent years — hitting a valuation of $38 billion — until concerns over teen use hit a fever pitch following an epidemic of unexplained illnesses and 37 deaths related to vaping products.

