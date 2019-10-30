A former senior vice president of global finance at Juul alleged Tuesday in a lawsuit viewed by Axios that the company sent to market at least "one million mint-flavored e-cigarette nicotine pods that it admits were contaminated." Axios has contacted Juul for comment on the allegations.

Details: The suit, filed by Dhillon Law in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of Siddharth Breja and first reported by BuzzFeed News, alleges Juul ignored his protests to issue a product recall for the contaminated pods, "or at a minimum, issue a public health and safety notice to consumers."