Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced Friday that she is in the midst of treating a recurrence of liver cancer, but said she remains "fully able" to fulfill her duties on the court.

The big picture: The 87-year-old has survived multiple bouts of cancer, amid a slew of health complications in recent years. Earlier this week, she was hospitalized due to an infection but was subsequently released.

Ginsburg said she began a course of chemotherapy in May after discovering the cancer in a scan in February.

She added that her most recent scan on July 7 "indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease." She also said that she is "tolerating chemotherapy well" and will continue biweekly treatments.

She noted that her hospitalization earlier this week was not linked to her cancer.

The bottom line: "I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that," Ginsburg concluded.