Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced Friday that she is in the midst of treating a recurrence of liver cancer, but said she remains "fully able" to fulfill her duties on the court.
The big picture: The 87-year-old has survived multiple bouts of cancer, amid a slew of health complications in recent years. Earlier this week, she was hospitalized due to an infection but was subsequently released.
- Ginsburg said she began a course of chemotherapy in May after discovering the cancer in a scan in February.
- She added that her most recent scan on July 7 "indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease." She also said that she is "tolerating chemotherapy well" and will continue biweekly treatments.
- She noted that her hospitalization earlier this week was not linked to her cancer.
The bottom line: "I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that," Ginsburg concluded.