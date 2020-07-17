2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ruth Bader Ginsburg announces recurrence of cancer

Photo: Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced Friday that she is in the midst of treating a recurrence of liver cancer, but said she remains "fully able" to fulfill her duties on the court.

The big picture: The 87-year-old has survived multiple bouts of cancer, amid a slew of health complications in recent years. Earlier this week, she was hospitalized due to an infection but was subsequently released.

  • Ginsburg said she began a course of chemotherapy in May after discovering the cancer in a scan in February.
  • She added that her most recent scan on July 7 "indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease." She also said that she is "tolerating chemotherapy well" and will continue biweekly treatments.
  • She noted that her hospitalization earlier this week was not linked to her cancer.

The bottom line: "I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that," Ginsburg concluded.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated Jul 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DVF

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Wednesday after being hospitalized Tuesday morning for a possible infection, according to the Supreme Court. "She is at home and doing well," a spokesperson said.

Why it matters: The 87-year-old liberal justice has battled health complications for years, including a cancer diagnosis that she beat in January of this year. In May, Ginsburg was hospitalized and received nonsurgical treatment for a gallbladder condition.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden calls on Trump and Congress to pass emergency school funding

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden on Friday called on President Trump and Congress to pass a $30 billion emergency package to give public schools the resources they need to safely adapt in order to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The move, part of a broader five-point plan for reopening schools, is another contrast Biden is trying to draw between himself and Trump, who he says has made schools' situation "much worse" by failing to act.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 13,888,874 — Total deaths: 592,719 — Total recoveries — 7,779,676Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,606,927 — Total deaths: 138,649 — Total recoveries: 1,090,645 — Total tested: 43,351,945Map.
  3. Business: 3M files lawsuits over alleged price gouging of N95 masks.
  4. Public health: Doctors have gotten better at treating patients.
  5. Transportation: Driving may never fully bounce back.
  6. Tech: Pandemic builds federal momentum to bridge the digital divide.
  7. Education: How schools can keep remote students from falling through the cracks.
  8. 🎧 Podcast: The countdown to reopening schools.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow