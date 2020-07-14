Ruth Bader Ginsburg admitted to hospital for possible infection

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday morning for treatment of a possible infection, according to the Supreme Court. She is "resting comfortably" and will remain in the hospital for a few days.

Why it matters: The 87-year-old liberal justice has battled health complications for years, including a cancer diagnosis that she beat in January of this year. In May, Ginsburg was hospitalized and received nonsurgical treatment for a gallbladder condition.

What they're saying:

Justice Ginsburg was admitted to the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland early this morning for treatment of a possible infection. She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. last night after experiencing fever and chills. She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August. The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.

— Supreme Court spokesperson

Asked at a press conference if he had any response to the news of Ginsburg's hospitalization, President Trump said: "I wish her the best, I hope she’s better. ... She's actually giving me some good rulings."