Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg told CNN she is starting the year "cancer free," after suffering from a series of health complications in recent years.

The big picture: The 86-year-old is the longest-serving member of the court's liberal wing and has been treated for cancer twice in just over a year, including a treatment that forced her to miss oral arguments for the first time in her career.

Go deeper: Ginsburg says historians will view today's political climate as "an aberration"