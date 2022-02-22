EU reports Russian troops in eastern Ukraine as U.S. prepares sanctions

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation on Monday. Photo: Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS via Getty Images
The U.S. and European Union were preparing on Tuesday to impose fresh sanctions on Russia, after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to two Kremlin-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.
Driving the news: European officials reported that Russian troops had been spotted overnight moving into the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LNR), whose independence Putin recognized on Monday to widespread international condemnation.
What they're saying: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters on Tuesday ahead of a ministerial forum in Paris to discuss imposing sanctions on Russia, "I would not say it is a fully fledged invasion, but Russian troops are on Ukrainian soil."
- He stressed that this was because the EU regards the breakaway regions as part of Ukraine.
- A senior U.S. official made similar comments on a briefing call Monday, telling reporters that Russian troops moving into the Donbas region "would not itself be a new step" because they had been there covertly since 2014.
The big picture: Almost immediately after announcing Russia would recognize the breakaway Ukrainian regions as independent on Monday night, Putin ordered Russian troops to enter eastern Ukraine to conduct "peacekeeping" operations.
- Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. Ambassador to the UN, rejected this description as "nonsense" and accused Russia of "creating a pretext for war" during Monday night's United Nations Security Council meeting on the crisis.
- President Biden signed an executive order to sanction the breakaway Ukrainian regions, and the White House said there would be new sanctions on Russia due to its "breach of international law and attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a televised address early Tuesday "we will not give away anything to anyone."