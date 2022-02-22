Sign up for our daily briefing

EU reports Russian troops in eastern Ukraine as U.S. prepares sanctions

Axios

Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation on Monday. Photo: Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS via Getty Images

The U.S. and European Union were preparing on Tuesday to impose fresh sanctions on Russia, after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to two Kremlin-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

Driving the news: European officials reported that Russian troops had been spotted overnight moving into the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LNR), whose independence Putin recognized on Monday to widespread international condemnation.

What they're saying: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters on Tuesday ahead of a ministerial forum in Paris to discuss imposing sanctions on Russia, "I would not say it is a fully fledged invasion, but Russian troops are on Ukrainian soil."

  • He stressed that this was because the EU regards the breakaway regions as part of Ukraine.
  • A senior U.S. official made similar comments on a briefing call Monday, telling reporters that Russian troops moving into the Donbas region "would not itself be a new step" because they had been there covertly since 2014.

The big picture: Almost immediately after announcing Russia would recognize the breakaway Ukrainian regions as independent on Monday night, Putin ordered Russian troops to enter eastern Ukraine to conduct "peacekeeping" operations.

  • Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. Ambassador to the UN, rejected this description as "nonsense" and accused Russia of "creating a pretext for war" during Monday night's United Nations Security Council meeting on the crisis.
  • President Biden signed an executive order to sanction the breakaway Ukrainian regions, and the White House said there would be new sanctions on Russia due to its "breach of international law and attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a televised address early Tuesday "we will not give away anything to anyone."

Go deeper

Axios
3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mike Bloomberg warns Democrats of midterm "wipeout"

Michael Bloomberg in Glasgow, Scotland, in November 2021. Photo: Alastair Grant - Pool/Getty Images

Michael Bloomberg, former New York mayor and Democratic presidential candidate, had an apocalyptic warning for his party Monday: "[A]bsent an immediate course correction, the party is headed for a wipeout in November, up and down the ballot."

Why it matters: Bloomberg, in an editorial for Bloomberg Opinion, cites Democratic research that "voters perceive the party as being too 'focused on the culture wars' — from renaming schools to defunding the police."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
27 mins ago - World

Germany halts Nord Stream 2 certification over Russia's actions

Photo: Sergei Guneyev/TASS via Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Tuesday that the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will be halted after the Kremlin ordered troops into eastern Ukraine, saying that "the situation has fundamentally changed."

Why it matters: It's a stunning turn of events for the $10 billion, Russia-to-Germany natural gas pipeline, which Scholz had long resisted naming as a potential sanctions target if Russia invaded Ukraine.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
42 mins ago - World

What to watch for as Russia orders troops into eastern Ukraine

The darker area shows the rebel-held regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, that Putin recognized. Data: Mapbox/OSCE. Map: Will Chase/Axios

In a stunning, historically revisionist national address Monday night, Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that Ukraine has no right to be its own country — and that it's Moscow's duty to protect Russian speakers in Ukrainian territory from a supposed deadly threat posed by Kyiv.

Why it matters: Putin's formal recognition of two pro-Russian breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine — followed swiftly by the deployment of Russian "peacekeepers" — was immediately condemned as a violation of the UN charter and a pretext to launch a war of aggression against Ukraine.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

