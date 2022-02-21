Biden to impose sanctions over Putin's recognition of breakaway Ukraine regions

The White House said President Biden will soon impose sanctions on two Kremlin-backed separatist regions in Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin said Russia would recognize them as independent.

The big picture: The U.S. and European Union sharply condemned the announcement by Putin, calling it a violation of international law and a major blow to the peace process in eastern Ukraine. Many fear it could be a pretext for a larger Russian invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a tweet he spoke with President Biden about Russia's move and plans to speak with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

What they're saying:

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement: "President Biden will soon issue an Executive Order that will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine. We will also soon announce additional measures related to today’s blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments."

"To be clear: these measures are separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with Allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine," she added.

Johnson said at a press conference that the move "is plainly in breach of international law. It's a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine. It is a repudiation of the Minsk process."

He added that it's "a very ill omen, a very dark sign. ... It's certainly yet another indication that things are moving in the wrong direction in Ukraine."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel said in a statement that "[t]his step is a blatant violation of international law as well as of the Minsk agreements. The Union will react with sanctions against those involved in this illegal act."

"The Union reiterates its unwavering support to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders," they added.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said it "further undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict."