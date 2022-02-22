The UN Security Council was holding an emergency meeting on Monday night after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway "republics" in eastern Ukraine as independent.

Driving the news: The rare nighttime meeting was called at the request of Ukraine, the U.S. and several other countries, including the United Kingdom and France. Undersecretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo said at the session's opening that "the risk of major conflict is real and needs to be prevented at all costs."

What they're saying: Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. Ambassador to the UN, took issue at the meeting with Putin's description of Russian military activity in the breakaway provinces as "peacekeeping operations."

"This is nonsense," she said. "We know what they really are," Thomas-Greenfield continued, accusing Russia of "creating a pretext for war."

Zhang Jun, China's representative said at the meeting that "all parties concerned must exercise restraint and avoid any action that may fuel tensions."

