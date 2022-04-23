Ukrainian officials said Russian forces had renewed attacks Saturday on Ukraine's final stronghold in Mariupol, while an airstrike on Odessa killed at least six people — including a 3-month-old baby.

Between the lines: If Putin's forces were to take the port city of Odessa it would effectively cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea. Sea cargo makes up 70% of all of Ukraine's imports and exports, with Odessa processing about 65% of this, per Al Jazeera.

Russian forces claimed Saturday they had seized several villages in the eastern Donbas region. If they were to gain control of this region and southeastern port city Mariupol it would create a land corridor to Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

What they're saying: Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, tweeted that Russian rockets had struck a military facility and two residential buildings in Odessa, killing the baby and at last five other people on the eve of the Eastern Orthodox Easter.

President Volodymyr Zelensky at a briefing Saturday, "The war started when this baby was one month old. Can you even imagine what is happening? They are just bastards. Just bastards. I don't have any other words to use in this context."

Meanwhile, a fresh attempt to evacuate civilians from Mariupol on Saturday, an aide to Mariupol's mayor said, per Reuters.

The commander of Ukraine's last stronghold in Mariupol has vowed that his forces won't surrender the steel plant.

