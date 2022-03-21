Skip to main content
1 hour ago - World

Russian strike levels Kyiv shopping center, killing 8

Jacob Knutson
The destroyed shopping center in the Podilskyi residential district of Kyiv on March 21.
The Retroville Mall in the Podilskyi residential district of Kyiv on March 21. Photo: Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A Russian missile strike destroyed a shopping center and killed at least eight people in a residential district of Kyiv on Sunday in one of the strongest bombings of Ukraine's capital since the start of Russia's invasion, the New York Times reported.

The latest: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced a new curfew for the city starting Monday and ending Wednesday in a post on Telegram.

What they're saying: “Shops, pharmacies, gas stations, institutions will not work tomorrow,” Klitschko said.

  • “Therefore, I ask everyone to stay at home or in shelters — at sound of an alarm. Only those with special permits will be able to move around the city.”
  • Klitschko said in another post that firefighters had extinguished a fire in the Podilskyi residential district from the strike, which also damaged six apartment buildings and the premises of two schools and two kindergartens.
  • He warned residents to wear masks because of air pollution from the strike and fires.

The big picture: There was no visible evidence of any military vehicles or hardware at the mall, according to the Times.

