Russian strike levels Kyiv shopping center, killing 8
A Russian missile strike destroyed a shopping center and killed at least eight people in a residential district of Kyiv on Sunday in one of the strongest bombings of Ukraine's capital since the start of Russia's invasion, the New York Times reported.
The latest: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced a new curfew for the city starting Monday and ending Wednesday in a post on Telegram.
What they're saying: “Shops, pharmacies, gas stations, institutions will not work tomorrow,” Klitschko said.
- “Therefore, I ask everyone to stay at home or in shelters — at sound of an alarm. Only those with special permits will be able to move around the city.”
- Klitschko said in another post that firefighters had extinguished a fire in the Podilskyi residential district from the strike, which also damaged six apartment buildings and the premises of two schools and two kindergartens.
- He warned residents to wear masks because of air pollution from the strike and fires.
The big picture: There was no visible evidence of any military vehicles or hardware at the mall, according to the Times.
- The strike is another example of Russian forces targeting civilian buildings in Ukrainian cities.
- They have bombed multiple civilian targets — including a children's hospital — in Mariupol.
Go deeper: Ukraine rejects Russian demands to lay down arms in Mariupol