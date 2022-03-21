Russian strike levels Kyiv shopping center, killing 8

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A Russian missile strike destroyed a shopping center and killed at least eight people in a residential district of Kyiv on Sunday in one of the strongest bombings of Ukraine's capital since the start of Russia's invasion, the New York Times reported.

The latest: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced a new curfew for the city starting Monday and ending Wednesday in a post on Telegram.

What they're saying: “Shops, pharmacies, gas stations, institutions will not work tomorrow,” Klitschko said.

“Therefore, I ask everyone to stay at home or in shelters — at sound of an alarm. Only those with special permits will be able to move around the city.”

Klitschko said in another post that firefighters had extinguished a fire in the Podilskyi residential district from the strike, which also damaged six apartment buildings and the premises of two schools and two kindergartens.

He warned residents to wear masks because of air pollution from the strike and fires.

The big picture: There was no visible evidence of any military vehicles or hardware at the mall, according to the Times.

The strike is another example of Russian forces targeting civilian buildings in Ukrainian cities.

They have bombed multiple civilian targets — including a children's hospital — in Mariupol.

