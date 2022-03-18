Hundreds of people are still trapped underneath a theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, that was being used as a civilian shelter before it was bombed by Russian forces earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a televised address on Friday.

The latest: Lyudmyla Denisova, Ukraine's top human rights official, said 130 people had been rescued from the destroyed building as of Friday. That would represent only a small fraction of the over 1,000 people, including children, that city officials said were inside shelters beneath the theater at the time of the strike.

The officials also said earlier this week that rescue operations have been complicated by almost-constant attacks on the city from Russian forces.

What they're saying: "There are still hundreds of Mariupol residents under the rubble. Despite the shelling, despite all the difficulties, we will continue the rescue work," Zelensky said during the address, according to a translation from Reuters.

Days before the bombing, Maxar Technologies had captured the Donetsk Regional Drama Theatre in the port city of Mariupol in a satellite image, which showed the word "children" written in Russian in large white letters in front of and behind the theater.

The distinct red-roofed theatre is also relatively far away from other buildings in a park.

The big picture: Russian forces have besieged and indiscriminately bombed civilian buildings — including a children's hospital — in Mariupol for several days, leading to shortages of food, water and medicine.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said Sunday that the city, which was once home to around 430,000 people, faces a "worst-case scenario" unless humanitarian corridors can be opened.

