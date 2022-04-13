A prominent Russian opposition activist and Washington Post contributor who denounced the invasion of Ukraine was sentenced to 15 days in jail in Moscow Tuesday for "disobeying a police order," per NPR.

Why it matters: U.S. officials and the Washington Post are calling for the release of Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was detained near his Moscow home on Monday — hours after CNN published an interview with the twice-poisoned Putin critic in which he called the Kremlin "a regime of murderers."

What they're saying: Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted Monday that the U.S. was "troubled by Russian authorities' detention today in Moscow of prominent civil society leader Vladimir Kara-Murza."

"We are monitoring this situation closely and urge his immediate release," Blinken added.

The Washington Post published an op-ed condemning the 40-year-old Russian journalist's arrest on Tuesday, headlined "Vladimir Kara-Murza's arrest is spurious. The dictatorship is real."

WashPost publisher Fred Ryan said in a statement that following "poisonings and other grave threats, this outrageous detention is the latest move in Vladimir Putin’s ongoing effort to silence Kara-Murza and hide the truth about the atrocities Putin is committing in the Russian people's name."

"No one should be deceived by the Russian government’s trumped-up charges and smears, and Kara-Murza should be released immediately," he added.

The big picture: Kara-Murza ended up in a coma in 2015 and again in 2017 after he said he was poisoned in attacks by the Kremlin launched because he called for Western sanctions against Russia's government, per WashPost.