Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in intensive care after being taken to a Russian hospital "unconscious" after being poisoned with a toxin believed to have been mixed in his tea, his press secretary Kira Yarmash tweeted Thursday morning local time.

Why it matters: The anti-corruption lawyer, is the face of Russia's domestic opposition to President Vladimir Putin and has been jailed dozens of times as a result of his activism. Navalny was hospitalized in July after his doctor said he was poisoned with "undefined chemical substances."

What they're saying: Yarmash said he felt ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow and the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk, where he was taken to hospital, per a Twitter translation.

"We assume that Alexei was poisoned with something mixed into the tea," her statement said. "It was the only thing that he drank in the morning. Doctors say the toxin was absorbed faster through the hot liquid. Alexey is now unconscious."

