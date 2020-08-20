58 mins ago - World

Putin critic Alexei Navalny in ICU after being poisoned, aide says

Opposition activist Alexei Navalny talks to the media after being released following 30 days of detention in July. Photo: Dmitry Serebryakov/TASS via Getty Images

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in intensive care after being taken to a Russian hospital "unconscious" after being poisoned with a toxin believed to have been mixed in his tea, his press secretary Kira Yarmash tweeted Thursday morning local time.

Why it matters: The anti-corruption lawyer, is the face of Russia's domestic opposition to President Vladimir Putin and has been jailed dozens of times as a result of his activism. Navalny was hospitalized in July after his doctor said he was poisoned with "undefined chemical substances."

What they're saying: Yarmash said he felt ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow and the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk, where he was taken to hospital, per a Twitter translation.

  • "We assume that Alexei was poisoned with something mixed into the tea," her statement said. "It was the only thing that he drank in the morning. Doctors say the toxin was absorbed faster through the hot liquid. Alexey is now unconscious."

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 a.m. ET: 22,411,300 — Total deaths: 787,672— Total recoveries: 14,333,914Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 a.m. ET: 5,529,824 — Total deaths: 173,177 — Total recoveries: 1,925,049 — Total tests: 69,370,708Map.
  3. Politics: DNC Chair Tom Perez: Americans should have more time to vote — Gov. Phil Murphy: It's too soon to call New Jersey a "COVID success story."
  4. Health: Slower mail could leave patients without prescription drugs they need.
  5. Education: America's education workforce needs students at school.
  6. 🎧Podcast: A university president discusses reopening safely.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

DNC dashboard

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

🗓 What's happening: Former President Barack Obama, Sen. Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton headlined tonight's speeches.

  • 📸 The big picture: How Jill Biden changes the classroom reopening conversation.
  • 💥 DNC catchphrase: Prime-time speakers repeatedly invoke Trump's "It is what it is" comment about the coronavirus.
  • 🗣 Speech highlights: Former President Obama says Trump and his enablers "do not believe" in American principles
    • Kamala Harris pays tribute to immigrant mother as she accepts historic VP nomination
    • Elizabeth Warren: "I love a good plan, and Joe Biden has really good plans"
    • Hillary Clinton: We need "overwhelming" win so Trump can't "steal his way to victory"
    • Gabby Giffords: "We can let the shooting continue, or we can act"

👉 Go deeper: Axios full 2020 convention coverage

Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Harris pays tribute to immigrant mother as she accepts historic VP nomination

Sen. Kamala Harris paid tribute to her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, during her acceptance speech for the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday night, saying: "My mother instilled in my sister, Maya, and me the values that would chart the course of our lives."

Why it matters: Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, is the first Black and Asian American woman to accept a spot on a major party’s presidential ticket. Family was the overarching theme of Harris's acceptance speech, which capped a night of convention programming that included a blistering rebuke of President Trump by former President Obama.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow