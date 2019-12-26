Russian authorities raid office of Putin critic Alexei Navalny

Russian authorities raided the Moscow office of opposition leader Alexei Navalny Thursday, using power tools to enter the premises before taking laptops and other materials, the BBC reports.

The big picture: Navalny, an anti-corruption lawyer and politician, is the face of Russia's domestic opposition to President Vladimir Putin and has been jailed dozens of times as a result of his activism. Navalny was hospitalized in July after his doctor said he was poisoned with "undefined chemical substances."