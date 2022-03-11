Russian forces widen attacks on Ukraine to include more cities

Ukrainian officials reported Russian airstrikes on Friday near airports in the western cities of Ivano-Frankiivsk and Lutsk and more bombings in the eastern city of Dnipro, where at least civilian was reported killed.

The big picture: Ukrainian Member of Parliament Inna Sovsun tweeted Friday that the fact Russian forces had struck these cities, including Dnipro for the first time, showed there's "no safe city" in Ukraine.

State of play: Air raid sirens blared in Kyiv on Friday morning and the Ukrainian government wrote on Telegram that Russia's military had struck the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology second time in less than a week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a televised address Thursday that Russian forces had "destroyed the building of the main department of the State Emergency Service in the Donetsk" region.

"Right next to this building was the place where Mariupol residents were to gather for evacuation," Zelensky added. "This is outright terror. Blatant terror. From experienced terrorists."

Meanwhile, the besieged port city of Mariupol and in Volnovakha, in the Donetsk region of southeastern Ukraine, civilians were prevented from leaving along humanitarian corridors because "Russian troops did not cease fire," according to Zelensky.

Between the lines: The U.K. Defense Ministry said in an intelligence update Friday that Russian forces continued to make little progress in the face of Ukrainian resistance and "logistical issues."

"Russia is likely seeking to reset and re-posture its forces for renewed offensive activity in the coming days," the Defense Ministry said.

"This will probably include operations against the capital Kyiv."

