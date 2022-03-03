Russian airstrikes kill at least 22 in Ukraine's Chernihiv region

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Smoke rising from an apartment building in Chernihiv, Ukraine, on March 3.

Russian airstrikes in Chernihiv, Ukraine, have killed at least 22 people, though rescue worker are still searching rubble for more casualties, Ukrainian emergency services said Thursday.

The big picture: Ukraine's State Emergency Service said Wednesday that more than 2,000 civilians have been killed since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, while the UN says at least 1 million people have fled Ukraine.

A video verified by the New York Times shows bombs hitting near apartments, pharmacies and a hospital in Chernihiv on Thursday.

As Russian and Ukrainian delegations started a second round of peace talks on Thursday, Russian forces stepped up their indiscriminate assault on major Ukrainian population centers, Axios' Zach Basu reports.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday that Moscow wouldn't stop hitting Ukraine's "military infrastructure" as a precondition to peace talks, though it is also targeting civilian and governmental buildings in major cities and towns with artillery and airstrikes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron during a 90-minute phone call Thursday that his goals — demilitarization and "denazification" of Ukraine — would be achieved no matter what.

