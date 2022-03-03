1 million refugees have fled Ukraine so far, UN says

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

At least 1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russian forces invaded the country on Feb. 24, according to UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

The big picture: It's the "swiftest exodus of refugees this century," AP notes. More than 2,000 civilians have been killed so far, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said Wednesday.

What they're saying: "In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighbouring countries," Grandi tweeted.

"For many millions more, inside Ukraine, it’s time for guns to fall silent, so that life-saving humanitarian assistance can be provided."

State of play: Most Ukrainians who fled amid Russian bombardments have made their way to Poland. Others have crossed into Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania, though reports show that some African refugees aren't being received the same way.

The fighting is expected to grow even more intense and dangerous for civilians. United Nations aid agencies have warned dwindling fuel, cash and medical supplies could lead to up to 5 million people fleeing Ukraine, Reuters reports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian forces of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity; the International Criminal Court opened a probe in response.

In photos: Refugees flee Ukraine

Ukrainian refugees queue to file for residency permits at Prague's foreigner police headquarters on March 2, 2022 in Prague, Czech Republic. Photo: Michal Cizek/AFP via Getty Images

A man hands a bottle of water to one of the wagons at the train station on March 2, 2022, in Lviv, Ukraine. This city has in recent weeks become the destination of choice for evacuees from areas in the east of the country. Photo: Alejandro Martinez Velez/Europa Press via Getty Images

People fleeing war-torn Ukraine get food, clothing and toiletries at the Hauptbahnhof main railway station on March 2, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke via Getty Images

Passengers arrive at a bus station after crossing from Ukraine into the Polish border down of Medyka on Feb. 25, 2022. Photo: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images