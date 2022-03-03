1 million refugees have fled Ukraine so far, UN says
At least 1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russian forces invaded the country on Feb. 24, according to UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.
The big picture: It's the "swiftest exodus of refugees this century," AP notes. More than 2,000 civilians have been killed so far, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said Wednesday.
What they're saying: "In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighbouring countries," Grandi tweeted.
- "For many millions more, inside Ukraine, it’s time for guns to fall silent, so that life-saving humanitarian assistance can be provided."
State of play: Most Ukrainians who fled amid Russian bombardments have made their way to Poland. Others have crossed into Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania, though reports show that some African refugees aren't being received the same way.
- The fighting is expected to grow even more intense and dangerous for civilians. United Nations aid agencies have warned dwindling fuel, cash and medical supplies could lead to up to 5 million people fleeing Ukraine, Reuters reports.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian forces of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity; the International Criminal Court opened a probe in response.