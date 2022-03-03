Russia says it won't stop targeting Ukraine to continue peace talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday that Moscow wouldn't stop hitting Ukraine's military infrastructure as a precondition to peace talks.

The big picture: Lavrov said Russia had submitted demands to Ukraine's delegation but said it would see out the war until "the end," per Reuters.

Lavrov accused NATO of seeking to maintain military supremacy over Russia and said Moscow will insist on provisions that would prevent Ukraine from becoming a military threat, per AP.

He also claimed that Russia had no intentions of starting a nuclear war, despite provocative messaging from the Kremlin over the past week.

What he's saying: "The thought of nuclear is constantly spinning in the heads of Western politicians but not in the heads of Russians," he said, according to a translation from Reuters. "I assure you that we will not allow any kind of provocation to unbalance us."

Lavrov also acknowledged a toll on Ukrainian civilians, saying "any military action is fraught with casualties, and not just among the military but also civilians."