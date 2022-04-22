Zelensky: Russia "must pay for violating global stability"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russia "must pay for violating global stability," calling for "a special tax for the war."

The big picture: Russia's unprovoked invasion has killed unknown thousands of soldiers and civilians since it launched on Feb. 24. More than 7.7 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced, according to the UN.

What he's saying: In a Telegram post, Zelensky recounted the necessary steps he spoke about during a session of the World Bank.

"The first is immediate support for Ukraine, so that the Russian leadership knows that the war will not allow them to realize any of their aggressive goals," he said.

Russia must be immediately excluded from all international financial institutions and pay a "special tax" for "violating global stability."

"[E]very country in the world needs to prepare now for the possible complete severance of any relations with Russia," he added.

Context: Zelensky's remarks come as Russian forces continue to barrel down on key cities in Ukraine, including Mariupol, where Ukrainian Maj. Serhiy Volyna said Wednesday "we are probably facing our last days, if not hours."

President Biden announced on Thursday another $800 million in military aid for Ukraine, including heavy artillery that could bolster Ukraine's hopes of defeating Russia.

