Governors order state agencies to cut ties with Russia
Governors across the U.S. are instructing state agencies to cut financial ties with Russia amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The big picture: Dozens of states have taken steps to condemn Russia and join the federal government in supporting Ukrainians. Many have sought ways to take direct action to sanction the Russian government.
Details: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) signed an executive order on Friday requiring state agencies to end contracts with Russian entities. They are also barred from entering into future contracts.
- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) directed all state agencies and authorities to review and divest public funds from Russia.
- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) banned contracts with Russian institutions or companies and ordered state agencies to move to terminate any current investments and contracts, according to The Olympian.
- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) has instructed state agencies to review and end any contracts with Russian state-owned companies.
- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) directed state agencies and departments to "terminate any agreements or operations that directly benefit Russian entities."
- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) has prohibited state agencies from contracting with any Russian entities and cut off sales of Russian-made vodka at all Ohio liquor stores.
What to watch: It's likely other states will follow suit. Colorado and New Jersey are already reviewing possible divestment paths.
- State legislatures have also introduced bills aimed at sanctioning Russia.
