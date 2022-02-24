Sign up for our daily briefing

Obama, Bush condemn Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified" attack on Ukraine

Shawna Chen

Photos: Alyssa Pointer/Pool and Octavio Jones via Getty Images

Former Presidents Obama and Bush condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine on Thursday, calling it "unprovoked and unjustified" and urging people around the world to stand with Ukraine.

Why it matters: Russian President Vladimir Putin's overnight invasion of Ukraine overnight has caused dozens of civilian casualties and thrown thousands of Ukrainians into a panic to flee, and it's only just started. Russian forces are confirmed to have crossed the Ukrainian border by land, air and sea.

What they're saying: "Russia's attack on Ukraine constitutes the gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II," Bush said in a statement.

  • He condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's "unprovoked and unjustified invasion" and urged the American government and people to put their full support behind Ukraine and its people "as they seek freedom and the right to choose their own future."
  • Russia attacked "not because Ukraine posed a threat to Russia, but because the people of Ukraine chose a path of sovereignty, self-determination, and democracy," Obama said in a statement.
  • "For exercising rights that should be available to all people and nations, Ukrainians now face a brutal onslaught that is killing innocents and displacing untold numbers of men, women, and children."
  • "[E]very American, regardless of party, should support President Biden's efforts, in coordination with our closest allies, to impose hard-hitting sanctions on Russia," Obama said, adding that any resulting economic consequences are "a price we should be willing to pay to take a stand on the side of freedom."

Go deeper: Ukraine-Russia crisis dashboard

Go deeper

Zachary BasuMike AllenOriana Gonzalez
Updated 39 mins ago - World

PUTIN SHAKES WORLD

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on Feb. 24, 2022. Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine — including attacking the capital, Kyiv — in an overnight barrage that was swift, broad and ruthless. The attack was exactly in line with President Biden's dire forecasts.

Why it matters: The world woke to a new era of global upheaval. Two sovereign nations are in a conventional war in Europe for the first time since World War II, with huge ramifications for the power dynamics of Russia and the superpowers, the U.S. and China.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
39 mins ago - World

Many Russians aren't buying the war Putin is selling

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Vladimir Putin has launched an unprovoked ground war in a neighboring country after only the most perfunctory attempt to convince his own people, and with no groundswell of support behind him.

Why it matters: That’s a dangerous proposition for any leader, even an autocrat as entrenched as Putin. But while some experts believe high casualties or sanctions-induced economic distress could destabilize Putin’s regime, others contend that a quick victory would solidify his historic legacy in many Russians’ eyes.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Zachary BasuOriana Gonzalez
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden unveils new Russia sanctions: Putin must "bear the consequences"

President Biden on Thursday declared that Russian President Vladimir Putin "will be a pariah on the international stage" for his unprovoked attack on Ukraine, and he announced severe new sanctions that include sweeping export controls and a freeze on billions of dollars' worth of Russian assets.

Why it matters: The new sanctions are coordinated with the G7 — countries that together make up 50% of the world's GDP — and are designed to "maximize a long-term impact on Russia and to minimize the impact on the United States and our allies."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow