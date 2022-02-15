Sign up for our daily briefing

New GOP bill targets Russian oligarchs with pre-invasion sanctions

Zachary Basu

Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

32 Republican senators introduced a new bill on Tuesday that would impose immediate sanctions on no fewer than 15 Russian oligarchs and members of Vladimir Putin's inner circle, regardless of whether Russia invades Ukraine.

Why it matters: Anti-kleptocracy activists have long called on the U.S. to do more to target Russian oligarchs who exploit Western financial systems to hide their stolen wealth.

  • Senate Foreign Relations ranking member Jim Risch (R-Idaho), the lead sponsor of the bill, said preemptive sanctions would "ensure Putin pays a price now for hybrid attacks already launched."
  • The introduction of the bill comes as bipartisan negotiations on a broader sanctions package have stalled in the Senate, in part due to disagreements over when sanctions should be imposed and certain provisions that could affect European allies.

Details: In addition to the immediate costs on Putin's cronies, Risch's Never Yielding Europe’s Territory (NYET) Act would impose a cascade of financial sanctions on Russian banks — as well as other entities that knowingly engage with them — in the event that Russia further invades Ukraine.

  • The sanctions would be triggered if the president determines that Russia has escalated its aggression toward Ukraine, including through "offensive cyber operations," with the aim of toppling the government in Kyiv or undermining Ukraine's sovereignty.
  • The bill would also mandate sanctions on Nord Stream 2, which has long been a headache for the Biden administration, if Russia invades Ukraine or the German government allows the pipeline to be certified.
  • Outside of sanctions, the bill would authorize an additional $500 million in security assistance for Ukraine, create a lend-lease program, and establish a "Ukraine Resistance Fund" as a policy framework for post-invasion U.S. assistance.

The other side: Senate Foreign Relations chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Risch's Democratic counterpart, blasted the Republican bill as "partisan posturing."

  • “The latest proposal by Republicans is largely a reflection of what Democrats had already agreed to in our ongoing conversations, building off of the ‘mother of all sanctions’ we initially proposed," Menendez said in a statement.
  • "A partisan victory is not worth a message of division from Washington, which only benefits Putin," he added, urging Republicans to return to bipartisan negotiations.

Between the lines: It's highly unlikely the Senate will be able to reach an agreement on anything other than a symbolic statement of support for Ukraine before recess begins next week.

  • Risch told reporters on Tuesday that he believes his bill will be "very popular" on both sides of the aisle if Russia proceeds with an invasion.
  • As of now, however, the Biden administration continues to oppose several of its key provisions, including sanctions on Nord Stream 2 that are not tied to a potential invasion.

Zachary Basu
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says U.S. has "not verified" Russian troop pullback

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Biden acknowledged reports on Tuesday that Russia has ordered the partial withdrawal of its troops near Ukraine's borders, but stressed that the U.S. has "not yet verified" the Kremlin's claims and that an invasion remains "distinctly possible."

Why it matters: Biden's update from the White House came at a critical moment in the crisis over Russia's massive military buildup, with U.S. officials warning that an invasion of Ukraine could take place as soon "at any moment."

Axios
Updated 16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Health workers weigh their options — Unlocking the mystery of the "never COVID" cohort.
  2. Vaccines: Many Americans knowingly disagree with scientists about COVID vaccines.
  3. Politics: Biden administration requests $30 billion for COVID response  — GOP calls for Capitol to reopen — Former Trump COVID advisor Deborah Birx to publish book.
  4. Business: Major American banks lift mask mandates in U.S. offices.
  5. World: Hong Kong "overwhelmed" by COVID surge.
  6. Variant tracker
Shawna Chen
2 hours ago - Science

Woman becomes third person ever cured of HIV, scientists say

A large red ribbon is seen on the White House to mark World AIDS Day in Washington, D.C on Dec. 1, 2021. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Researchers said Tuesday that a woman of mixed race has become the third person ever cured of HIV, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Her recovery involved a transplant method using umbilical cord blood, which is more widely available than the adult stem cells needed for bone marrow transplants and doesn't have to match as closely to the recipient. The case could expand the possibility of curing millions more, especially people of color.

