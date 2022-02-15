New GOP bill targets Russian oligarchs with pre-invasion sanctions

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
32 Republican senators introduced a new bill on Tuesday that would impose immediate sanctions on no fewer than 15 Russian oligarchs and members of Vladimir Putin's inner circle, regardless of whether Russia invades Ukraine.
Why it matters: Anti-kleptocracy activists have long called on the U.S. to do more to target Russian oligarchs who exploit Western financial systems to hide their stolen wealth.
- Senate Foreign Relations ranking member Jim Risch (R-Idaho), the lead sponsor of the bill, said preemptive sanctions would "ensure Putin pays a price now for hybrid attacks already launched."
- The introduction of the bill comes as bipartisan negotiations on a broader sanctions package have stalled in the Senate, in part due to disagreements over when sanctions should be imposed and certain provisions that could affect European allies.
Details: In addition to the immediate costs on Putin's cronies, Risch's Never Yielding Europe’s Territory (NYET) Act would impose a cascade of financial sanctions on Russian banks — as well as other entities that knowingly engage with them — in the event that Russia further invades Ukraine.
- The sanctions would be triggered if the president determines that Russia has escalated its aggression toward Ukraine, including through "offensive cyber operations," with the aim of toppling the government in Kyiv or undermining Ukraine's sovereignty.
- The bill would also mandate sanctions on Nord Stream 2, which has long been a headache for the Biden administration, if Russia invades Ukraine or the German government allows the pipeline to be certified.
- Outside of sanctions, the bill would authorize an additional $500 million in security assistance for Ukraine, create a lend-lease program, and establish a "Ukraine Resistance Fund" as a policy framework for post-invasion U.S. assistance.
The other side: Senate Foreign Relations chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Risch's Democratic counterpart, blasted the Republican bill as "partisan posturing."
- “The latest proposal by Republicans is largely a reflection of what Democrats had already agreed to in our ongoing conversations, building off of the ‘mother of all sanctions’ we initially proposed," Menendez said in a statement.
- "A partisan victory is not worth a message of division from Washington, which only benefits Putin," he added, urging Republicans to return to bipartisan negotiations.
Between the lines: It's highly unlikely the Senate will be able to reach an agreement on anything other than a symbolic statement of support for Ukraine before recess begins next week.
- Risch told reporters on Tuesday that he believes his bill will be "very popular" on both sides of the aisle if Russia proceeds with an invasion.
- As of now, however, the Biden administration continues to oppose several of its key provisions, including sanctions on Nord Stream 2 that are not tied to a potential invasion.