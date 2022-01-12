Anti-corruption alliance targets "uniting force of dictators"

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
U.S. and European lawmakers gathered on Capitol Hill on Tuesday for the inaugural meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance against Kleptocracy, whose objective is to harmonize the Western world's approach to countering corruption.
Why it matters: Members of the cross-border, cross-party coalition view corruption as "the uniting force of dictators" — a systemic threat undermining trust in democracy, and siphoning trillions of dollars in stolen funds from the global financial system.
- "To me, the transnational threats today have moved from an ideological communism to a crony capitalist threat," Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) told a small group of reporters after the IPAK meeting.
- "The bad guys hate it when we get together," said Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.). "They're much more threatened when the United States, European Union and our democratic allies around the world speak in a single voice."
What's happening: "In a number of spots around the world, this combination of attacks on fundamental freedoms and democracy — combined with stealing citizens' money — is getting more severe," said Daniel Freund, a German member of the European Parliament.
"This is not just a foreign problem that's happening in faraway countries," Freund said.
- An increasingly authoritarian government in Hungary is using EU funds to entrench its power and enrich its elites.
- London has become a black hole for wealth plundered by the world's oligarchs, including those close to Russia President Vladimir Putin.
- U.S. real estate, meanwhile, is the world's No. 1 destination for money laundering.
The big picture: IPAK was officially formed in December, riding the momentum from a banner year of new policies, strategies and revelations about the scale of 21st century corruption.
- The Pandora Papers investigation by the International Consortium of Journalists revealed extensive details about hidden assets owned by wealthy individuals around the world — including elected officials and heads of state.
- The Biden administration released the first-ever U.S. government strategy on countering corruption during the "Summit for Democracy" last month, vastly increasing the intelligence and diplomatic resources dedicated to the issue.
- The U.S., EU, Australia, Canada and the U.K. either adopted or expanded their use of Magnitsky-style sanctions, which target individuals involved in serious human rights abuses or corruption.
The bottom line: "The philosophy for President Biden's Summit for Democracy was that democracy needs tending to by representatives such as ourselves, in order not to be taken for granted, and in order to avoid what happened here one year ago," said Dutch MEP Lara Wolters.
- As she spoke, she gestured out the window at the Capitol.