Navalny aides vow to keep up the fight from exile

Leonid Volkov (right) with Alexei Navalny (center) and his wife, Yulia, in 2016. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation is intent on keeping up the pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, and keeping their jailed leader alive, despite being declared an "extremist" enterprise and their staff forced into exile.

What they're saying: "We have a slogan that Putin has to regret that he pushed us out of the country," said Leonid Volkov, Navalny's top adviser.

  • Exile is both painful and liberating. Now operating out of Vilnius, Lithuania, Volkov said he's no longer in and out of prison and no longer has to worry that any equipment the foundation purchases will be confiscated by Russian authorities.
  • "It's a matter of principle" to show that they are "just as strong without Navalny next to us" and wouldn't stop even if he were killed, said Maria Pevchikh, head of the foundation's investigative unit, which produced the "Putin’s Palace" investigation that generated 120 million views on YouTube. There's more where that came from, she said.
  • Plus, with additional time on his hands, Navalny is coming up with too many "brilliant" ideas for new projects for his team to even keep up with, Volkov quipped. They communicate through his lawyers.

Setting the scene: Volkov and Pevchikh spoke to a small group of reporters over dinner on Wednesday night at an Italian restaurant in Washington, D.C.

  • They were in town for meetings with the administration and on Capitol Hill, to push Congress to finalize sanctions Navalny proposed on 35 key Putin associates, and for Volkov to testify at a congressional hearing Thursday on kleptocracy.
  • They also want to keep Navalny's name in the political and media discourse to increase the pressure on Putin to release him, or at least decrease the odds of another assassination attempt.

Flashback: Navalny was arrested in August after returning to Russia from Germany, where he was recuperating from Novichok poisoning.

  • Both Volkov and Pevchikh said they were certain he would return. But did they know he'd be arrested?
  • "We didn't know and we were sure at the same time," Pevchikh said. Volkov noted that he and Navalny spent four days in Germany game-planning how the organization would function if Navalny were jailed.
  • Pevchikh became the subject of wild conspiracy theories from the Kremlin propaganda machine after Navalny's poisoning, including that she had staged the whole thing on behalf of the United Kingdom's MI6 spy agency. Now their former colleagues who remain in Russia face the threat of retrospective arrests.

The bottom line: "Everyone understands that his sentence is a life sentence," Volkov said. "The question is whose life."

Zachary Basu
11 mins ago - World

Top Democrat proposes crushing sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) has introduced an amendment that would trigger a cascade of sanctions against top Russian officials, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, major financial institutions, sovereign debt transactions and more in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: U.S. officials have been sounding the alarm about Russia's massive military buildup on the eastern border of Ukraine. The sanctions threat is intended to serve as a powerful deterrent against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his trial. Photo: Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

A jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all five counts in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Driving the news: Defense lawyers argued Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, in Kenosha in August 2020.

Erin Doherty
3 hours ago - Health

CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna COVID boosters for all adults

Irene Michel, right, gives Santana Ruiz a COVID-19 vaccination in El Monte, Calif., on Nov. 17, 2021. Photo: Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Friday unanimously voted to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots for anyone 18 and older.

Why it matters: CDC director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the recommendation, which will drastically increase the number of people eligible to receive a booster, and fulfill President Biden's pledge to make boosters available to most adults in the U.S.

