Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Russia says it's pulling back some troops from Ukraine border

Rebecca Falconer

Russia's President Vladimir Putin during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing on Feb. 4. Photo: Wan Zhao/AFP via Getty Images

Some Russian troops near Ukraine's border are returning to their bases after completing missions, but other large-scale drills remain ongoing, Russia's defense ministry said on Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's a sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be willing to de-escalate the crisis, but the threat of war isn't over yet, per the New York Times.

What's happening: "The units of the Southern and Western military districts, having completed their tasks, have already begun loading onto rail and road transport and will begin moving to their military garrisons today," spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

  • "A number of combat training exercises, including drills, have been conducted as planned," Konashenkov added.
"The Russian Armed Forces are continuing a range of large-scale exercises for operational training of troops and forces. Practically all military districts, fleets and the Airborne Troops are taking part."
— Russian defense ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov

What they're saying: "The path for diplomacy remains available if Russia chooses to engage constructively," White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing on Monday.

  • "However, we are clear-eyed about the prospects of that, given the steps Russia is taking on the ground in plain sight."

Worth noting: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a news conference on Monday that while he wanted his country to join NATO "for our security," he conceded this could remain "a dream," according to the NYT.

What to watch: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was traveling to Moscow from Kyiv on Tuesday to meet with Putin in a attempt to avert war.

Go deeper: How the Afghan fallout is shaping Biden’s response to Ukraine

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
3 mins ago - World

Washington wakes up to Beijing-Moscow alignment

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The Ukraine crisis is forcing Washington to grapple with Russia's increasingly close relationship with China.

The big picture: Russia and China aren't full-fledged allies, experts say, but they have been coordinating their economic and security interests with greater clarity over the past several years.

Sara FischerZachary Basu
33 mins ago - Technology

The TikTok war

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Alexandra Stanescu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Videos of Russian troops massing on Ukraine's borders are being widely disseminated on TikTok, giving the world an unprecedented view of what's happening on the ground ahead of a potential war.

The big picture: The world has moved away from a top-down view in which the public learned about major military movements only through big media outlets and governments. The troop buildup around Ukraine is there for everyone to see.

Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - World

U.S. asks Honduras to arrest and extradite former President Hernández

Honduras' then-President Juan Orlando Hernández attending a 2014 FIFA World Cup soccer match between Honduras and Ecuador in Curitiba. Photo: Rodrigo Arangua/AFP via Getty Images

Honduras police officers surrounded the home of former President Juan Orlando Hernández after Honduran officials said the U.S. had asked them to arrest and extradite him, per Reuters.

Why it matters: Hernández has since 2017 been embroiled in accusations of electoral fraud and was named in a New York court last year as a co-conspirator in a drug trafficking case, per Marina E. Franco and Russell Contreras, writing for Axios Latino. Hernández denies all charges.

