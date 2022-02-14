Sign up for our daily briefing
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaking reporters in Berlin before traveling to Kiev, Ukraine, for his inaugural visit to the country. Photo: Kay Nietfeld/Picture Alliance via Getty Images
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Kyiv on Monday for crisis talks on concerns of an imminent Russian invasion, as Ukraine's foreign minister requested a meeting with Kremlin officials within the next 48 hours.
Driving the news: The U.S. and other Western nations began evacuating most embassy staff from Kyiv over the weekend, as National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN "a major military action could begin by Russia in Ukraine any day now — that includes this coming week."
- He added to CBS News, "We will defend every inch of NATO's territory ... and Russia, we think, fully understands that message."
- Scholz warned ahead of his trip of immediate and "tough sanctions" were Russian troops to invade Ukraine, which he called a "very critical" threat, per DW News.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on Sunday that Russia had "failed to respond" to a formal request to explain why they had positioned at least 100,000 troops near the country's border and he was seeking a meeting with Russian officials within the next 48 hours.
- The request was made under the rules of the Vienna Document, an agreement on security issues adopted by members of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which includes Russia.
- "If Russia is serious when it talks about the indivisibility of security in the OSCE space, it must fulfil its commitment to military transparency in order to de-escalate tensions and enhance security for all," he added.
What to watch: Scholz is due to visit Moscow on Tuesday, as he continues to push for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.
Go deeper: How the Afghan fallout is shaping Biden’s response to Ukraine