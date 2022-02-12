In photos: Protesters march in Kyiv amid concerns over Russian invasion

Thousands of protesters convened in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv on Saturday to show unity amid increasing concerns over a Russian invasion, Reuters reports.

Driving the news: Those marching carried flags and banners that said "Ukrainians will resist" and "Invaders must die," per Reuters.

State of play: The U.S. is evacuating most embassy staff from Kyiv on Saturday as top officials are warning that the risk of a Russian invasion is now "high" and "immediate."

In photos:

People participate in a Unity March on Feb. 12 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Demonstrators shout slogans as they stand with lit flares on a bridge adorned with a banner 'Ukranians will resist — Say No to Putin' during a rally in Kyiv on Feb. 12. Photo: Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images

